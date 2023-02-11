Ankara: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in coordination with the Turkish Army on Friday rescued an 8-year-old girl from earthquake-hit Turkey.

The girl was stuck alive under the rubble of a building flattened by the massive earthquake in Nurdagi, Gaziantep in Turkey.

"Hard work & motivation pays; NDRF team in co-ordination with Turkish Army successfully rescued another live victim (Girl aged 8Yrs) @1545hrs at Loc:Bahceli Evler Mahallesi, Nurdagi, Gaziantep, Turkiye," the NDRF tweeted.

The NDRF tweet shared an image of the ongoing rescue operations in Turkey.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the NDRF for rescuing another minor girl's life in Turkey, saying that the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to making NDRF the world's leading disaster response Force.

Taking to Twitter, Shah had said, "Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operations in Turkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city. Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world's leading disaster response force. #OperationDost."

Under 'Operation Dost' India has sent six planes carrying rescue personnel, essentials and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts to Turkey and Syria.

Following the deadly earthquakes on February 6, the death toll in Turkey and adjoining Syria has surpassed 24,000.

In a press release, NDRF said that their team in a joint operation with AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority) of Turkey on Thursday pulled out a 6-year-old girl alive from the rubble of a collapsed structure in Nurdagi town of Gaziantep province.

"NDRF rescuers have also retrieved 08 dead bodies from the debris till now. The rescue operation is continuing since 7th Feb by NDRF in the affected areas. The rescue operation and logistics involved are being monitored closely by the DG NDRF in Delhi," NDRF said in a release.

The Indian army's field hospital set-up in Turkey's Hatay to provide assistance to the earthquake-affected people, started functioning on Thursday.

"The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Turkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards; X-Ray Lab & Medical Store," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted on Thursday.

The army field hospital has been set up under India's 'Operation Dost' to provide assistance to Turkey's earthquake-hit people.