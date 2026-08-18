Hormuz tensions, US-Iran talks, flights: What UAE residents need to know tonight

For UAE residents, the developments also have implications for travel, with airlines continuing to adjust schedules across the region.

Dubai: As Tuesday draws to a close, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz remained high, with fresh threats from US President Donald Trump, conflicting positions from Washington and Tehran, and a vessel reporting a projectile strike in the strategic waterway.

What travellers can claim depends on who cancelled the flight, the fare type and the airline. Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia and flydubai have different policies covering refunds, rebooking and travel credits.

Most flights from the UAE continue to operate, but passengers should be prepared for cancellations, delays and last-minute schedule changes as airlines review their operations amid the regional conflict.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis said they targeted an Aramco refinery in Jazan, southern Saudi Arabia, with drones. The group said the attack was in response to alleged airspace violations over parts of Yemen.

Trump envoy Jared Kushner said the US and Iran were engaged in “very positive and active conversations”, while acknowledging the lack of trust between the two sides.

Qatar, a key mediator in the stalled US-Iran negotiations, said an agreement between Iran and Oman over the Strait of Hormuz would help create conditions for talks to resume.

An unknown projectile struck a vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, causing damage to its engine room and leaving one crew member injured, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency.

Trump also called for Iran to surrender and posted a map on social media labeling the Strait of Hormuz as “New US Territory”.

US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Oman if it “gets in the way” of a US deal with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, as Washington and Tehran remain at odds over the strategic waterway.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to address them.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and President Trump discussed cooperation between the UAE and the United States and ways to further strengthen ties in support of mutual interests.

The incident was reported to UKMTO by a third party and occurred on August 15 at around 2200 UTC. The impact damaged the vessel’s starboard side and resulted in a crew casualty.

A bulk carrier was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to a late report received by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.