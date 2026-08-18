Hormuz tensions, US-Iran talks, flights: What UAE residents need to know tonight

Most UAE flights continue to operate, but expect delays and last-minute changes
Dubai: As Tuesday draws to a close, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz remained high, with fresh threats from US President Donald Trump, conflicting positions from Washington and Tehran, and a vessel reporting a projectile strike in the strategic waterway.
For UAE residents, the developments also have implications for travel, with airlines continuing to adjust schedules across the region.
Here are the key developments and travel updates to know tonight:
Bulk carrier hit in Strait of Hormuz; crew casualty reported
A bulk carrier was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to a late report received by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The incident was reported to UKMTO by a third party and occurred on August 15 at around 2200 UTC. The impact damaged the vessel’s starboard side and resulted in a crew casualty.
UAE President receives phone call from US President
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received a phone call from US President Donald Trump.
During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and President Trump discussed cooperation between the UAE and the United States and ways to further strengthen ties in support of mutual interests.
The two leaders also exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to address them.
Trump threatens Oman over Hormuz
US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Oman if it “gets in the way” of a US deal with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, as Washington and Tehran remain at odds over the strategic waterway.
Trump also called for Iran to surrender and posted a map on social media labeling the Strait of Hormuz as “New US Territory”.
Vessel struck in Strait of Hormuz
An unknown projectile struck a vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, causing damage to its engine room and leaving one crew member injured, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency.
The remaining crew were assisted by the Omani Coast Guard.
Iran says Hormuz will remain closed
Iranian negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the Strait of Hormuz would not reopen until the US meets Tehran’s demands.
These include lifting the naval blockade, removing oil sanctions and unfreezing Iranian assets held abroad. Ghalibaf is due to visit Iraq on Wednesday for talks.
Qatar: Hormuz deal could revive US-Iran talks
Qatar, a key mediator in the stalled US-Iran negotiations, said an agreement between Iran and Oman over the Strait of Hormuz would help create conditions for talks to resume.
US says Iran talks are ‘very positive’
Trump envoy Jared Kushner said the US and Iran were engaged in “very positive and active conversations”, while acknowledging the lack of trust between the two sides.
Kushner said Trump was prepared to be patient and would not rush into a deal.
Houthis target Saudi refinery
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis said they targeted an Aramco refinery in Jazan, southern Saudi Arabia, with drones. The group said the attack was in response to alleged airspace violations over parts of Yemen.
Explosion injures 18 in Iraqi Kurdistan
An explosion at a petroleum products depot in eastern Iraqi Kurdistan injured 18 people, according to Kurdish media. No deaths were reported.
Most flights from the UAE continue to operate, but passengers should be prepared for cancellations, delays and last-minute schedule changes as airlines review their operations amid the regional conflict.
Emirates: One daily Bahrain service has resumed, while other Bahrain flights remain cancelled.
Etihad Airways: Selected Bahrain and Kuwait services continue, while three pairs of Bahrain flights have been cancelled through August 21.
Air Arabia: Several UAE-Kuwait and UAE-Bahrain flights have been cancelled.
flydubai: Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia services are operating as scheduled.
Several international airlines have also extended their Dubai and regional flight suspensions.
A cancelled flight does not necessarily mean passengers lose the money they paid for their ticket.
What travellers can claim depends on who cancelled the flight, the fare type and the airline. Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia and flydubai have different policies covering refunds, rebooking and travel credits.
Passengers should check the fare conditions attached to their booking and the latest airline advisory before making a refund request.