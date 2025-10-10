GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Gaza civil defence says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

Among the districts troops were withdrawing from were Tel Al Hawa and Al Shati camp

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Israeli soldiers gather near armoured vehicles at a position along the Israel-Gaza border fence on October 10, 2025.
Israeli soldiers gather near armoured vehicles at a position along the Israel-Gaza border fence on October 10, 2025.
AFP

Nuseirat: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Friday that Israeli forces have begun pulling back from parts of the territory, particularly in Gaza City and Khan Yunis.

“Israeli forces have withdrawn from several areas in Gaza City,” said Mohammed Al Mughayyir, a senior official with the agency - a rescue force that operates under Hamas authority.

Among the districts troops were withdrawing from were Tel Al Hawa and Al Shati camp, both of which had seen intense Israeli air and ground operations in recent weeks.

Mughayyir also said Israeli military vehicles pulled out from parts of the southern city of Khan Yunis.

Residents of several areas of the Gaza Strip also told AFP that the Israeli military appeared to have withdrawn from positions that they held on Thursday.

Israel government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian told journalists on Thursday that Israel’s military would be redeployed to the so-called Yellow Line, as they gradually withdraw under a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

During this first part of the withdrawal process, the military will still hold about 53 percent of the Gaza Strip.

Jets flying low

Mughayyir said that fighting was ongoing.

“Gunfire has not stopped at all until this moment. The Israeli army also targeted Gaza municipality crews north of (Gaza City’s) Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood”, Mughayyir said, adding that one city worker had been killed by Israeli fire.

Mughayyir told AFP that another man was killed by Israeli fire in Khan Yunis Friday.

Mahmud Bassal, civil defence spokesman, said Israeli fighter jets were flying low over Gaza on Friday.

Bassal said his teams reported air strikes and artillery shelling in the north, particularly in Gaza City where the Israeli military had launched a major offensive before the ceasefire.

He said Israeli forces also launched smoke bombs in Khan Yunis.

An AFP video journalist filming Gaza from Israel reported large plumes of smoke and dust rising above northern Gaza on Friday morning.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it was checking reports of bombardments on Gaza.

On Friday, the military said its southern command troops were “in the midst of adjusting operational positions in the Gaza Strip”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said early on Friday that the government had approved the framework of a hostage release deal with Hamas.

Related Topics:
IsraelGaza

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in Dear Zindagi

How Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt made therapy cool

3m read
Gazans celebrate breakthrough Hamas-Israel truce

Gazans celebrate breakthrough Hamas-Israel truce

1m read
Azmatullah Omarzai shone with both bat and ball — claiming 3 for 40 to help bowl Bangladesh out for 221, before contributing a composed 40 off 44 balls to steer Afghanistan’s chase.

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in ODI opener

2m read
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in 'Neelofar.'

Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan reveal poster of 'Neelofar.'

3m read