GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

‘Forgive me, I love you’: Traffic halts as Jordanian man’s public love plea goes viral

Passersby snapped photos, fuelling jokes and speculation about the couple’s story

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Onlookers shared photos online, igniting jokes and curiosity about the love story
Onlookers shared photos online, igniting jokes and curiosity about the love story

Dubai: A public love apology in the Jordanian capital has captivated residents after a young man hung a massive banner on a traffic light pole, begging for forgiveness from his lover in dramatic fashion, according to Emarat Al Youm. 

The banner, which appeared on a main street in Amman, read in bold letters: “I’m sorry, I love you, I adore you, I would die for you, forgive me.”

 It was signed with the initials O.H. and addressed to a woman referred to only as Dr. B.

Passersby stopped to take photos and post them online, sparking curiosity, jokes, and speculation about the couple’s story.

By the end of the day, the Greater Amman Municipality stepped in, removing the oversized love note from the traffic light.

Related Topics:
trendingviral

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Around 40% of Dubai’s 79,700 public parking spaces operate under a flexible tariff, with prices varying by location and peak times.

Dubai’s flexible parking tariff cuts traffic congestion

2m read
Man performs reckless stunts in Dubai, arrested

Man performs reckless stunts in Dubai, arrested

1m read
Car taken with fake payment, Dh10,000 in fines follow

Car taken with fake payment, Dh10,000 in fines follow

1m read
In the footage, both individuals were seen recklessly climbing onto the bonnets of their moving vehicles while recording content intended to attract online views.

Drivers dance on moving cars in Dubai, vehicles seized

2m read