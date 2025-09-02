Passersby snapped photos, fuelling jokes and speculation about the couple’s story
Dubai: A public love apology in the Jordanian capital has captivated residents after a young man hung a massive banner on a traffic light pole, begging for forgiveness from his lover in dramatic fashion, according to Emarat Al Youm.
The banner, which appeared on a main street in Amman, read in bold letters: “I’m sorry, I love you, I adore you, I would die for you, forgive me.”
It was signed with the initials O.H. and addressed to a woman referred to only as Dr. B.
Passersby stopped to take photos and post them online, sparking curiosity, jokes, and speculation about the couple’s story.
By the end of the day, the Greater Amman Municipality stepped in, removing the oversized love note from the traffic light.
