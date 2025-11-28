GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police seek help identifying deceased man in Al Qusais

The individual was discovered without any identification documents

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Dubai Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man found deceased in the Al Qusais area.

The individual was discovered without any identification documents. His body has been transferred to the General Department of Forensics and Criminology for further investigation and to determine the cause of death.

The Al Qusais Police Station requests that anyone who recognizes the man or has relevant information contact the Dubai Police call center at 901. Those calling from outside Dubai should use the area code 04 before the number.

Dubai Police emphasise the importance of public cooperation in helping authorities establish the identity of the deceased and ensure a thorough investigation.

