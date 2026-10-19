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Flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna makes emergency landing in Bulgaria after bomb threat

Tel Aviv-Vienna flight lands in Sofia after bomb threat scare

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AP
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Bomb threat forces emergency landing in Bulgaria for Israeli flight
Bomb threat forces emergency landing in Bulgaria for Israeli flight
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A flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, made an emergency landing Sunday evening in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia after a bomb threat, Bulgarian state television reported.

The BNT report, citing a statement by the transportation ministry, said the flight to Vienna carried 51 passengers and six crew members. It said a crew member reported receiving the threat, and an air force fighter jet escorted the plane until it landed.

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The broadcaster said the incident was being investigated. The airline was not identified.

Bulgaria's defense ministry said fighter jets responded after the threat was reported on the Airbus A320.

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