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Bomb threat note forces Turkish plane to make emergency landing

136 passengers and seven crew evacuated as security teams search aircraft

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Turkish plane makes emergency landing after bomb threat note found onboard, prompting evacuation of 136 passengers and seven crew members after the aircraft landed at GAP Şanlıurfa Airport.
Turkish plane makes emergency landing after bomb threat note found onboard, prompting evacuation of 136 passengers and seven crew members after the aircraft landed at GAP Şanlıurfa Airport.
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Dubai: A passenger plane flying from Ankara to Şanlıurfa made an emergency landing in Turkey after a note warning of explosives was found on board, Turkish media reported.

Authorities evacuated all 136 passengers and seven crew members after the aircraft landed at GAP Şanlıurfa Airport.

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Security procedures were launched after the message indicating the possible presence of explosives was discovered during the flight, according to the reports.

Security teams began searching the aircraft for explosives after passengers and crew had been safely evacuated.

There was no immediate information on whether any suspicious material had been found or who may have left the note.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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