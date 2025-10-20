GOLD/FOREX
Female tourist falls deep inside Egypt’s 4,000-year-old pyramid, rescued

Emergency teams battle darkness and narrow tunnels to save injured visitor

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Trapped underground: Spanish tourist rescued from inside 4,000-year-old pyramid
Dubai: Egyptian emergency teams rescued a Spanish female tourist who fell nearly 80 metres underground inside the Bent Pyramid of Pharaoh Sneferu in the Dahshur archaeological area, south of Cairo, on Saturday, local media reported.

According to reports, the tourist slipped on a steep wooden ramp within one of the pyramid’s narrow internal corridors, sustaining a suspected foot fracture. Rescue teams were dispatched immediately following an emergency call.

Challenging conditions inside the pyramid

Medics and civil defence personnel entered the pyramid through a confined, steeply inclined passage that extends roughly 80 metres underground. They worked in stifling conditions with limited visibility. The woman’s faint calls for help guided rescuers to her location near one of the inner chambers.

Hours-long rescue operation

The operation took several hours. After providing first aid and securing her with a harness and spine board, rescuers carefully carried her back up through the narrow stone passageways. The ascent was painstaking due to the confined space and lack of ventilation, requiring the team to crawl or climb cautiously to prevent further injury.

Safe transfer and official praise

The tourist was safely brought to the surface and transferred to hospital for treatment. Officials described the operation as one of the most challenging rescue efforts ever conducted within a closed archaeological site, citing the depth, restricted access, and historical sensitivity of the monument.

Witnesses and heritage officials hailed the rescue as a testament to the skill and courage of Egypt’s emergency services, praising their professionalism in ensuring the visitor’s safety without damaging the ancient structure.

