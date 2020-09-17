Abu Dhabi: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi revealed on Wednesday that the country’s population will reach 193 million in 30 years, as part of his talk about the impact of the population growth on the Egyptian economy.
In a speech he delivered during the inauguration of a number of educational facilities, Al Sisi said the decline in the value of the pound and the increase in prices is due to the population increase that Egypt witnessed during the past 200 years, when the population was 4 million and has now reached 100 million.
The Egyptian President indicated that the state did not fail in its projects. In clarifying the position to the people, pointing out that Egypt’s population will reach 193 million in 2050.
Al Sisi revealed a number of figures related to the areas on the banks of the Nile and the number of people who were and are now living in these areas.
He called on his people not to question the government to the point of conspiring against the state, according to statements carried by the official Egyptian Channel One.