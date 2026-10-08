Dispute over taxi boarding in Menoufia escalates into assault involving lawyer and wife
Dubai: Egyptian police arrested a woman after she allegedly bit a lawyer’s ear during a street altercation that began with a dispute over who should board a taxi first in Menoufia Governorate.
A video of the incident in the village of Shmandil, in Quesna district, circulated widely on social media, showing the woman confronting lawyer Mohamed Ezzat and his wife. The footage sparked widespread public attention.
Investigations found that the dispute initially broke out between the woman and Ezzat’s wife over priority in boarding a taxi before escalating into a physical confrontation.
Ezzat said his wife called him to help resolve the dispute. He went to the scene and attempted to persuade the woman to end the confrontation, warning that he would call police if it continued.
According to his account, the woman then approached him from behind, jumped onto his neck, grabbed his ear and attempted to bite it, causing an injury. Ezzat filed a police report following the incident.
Police later identified those involved and arrested the woman before referring her to the Public Prosecution.
Prosecutors in Quesna ordered her release on bail of 5,000 Egyptian pounds pending further investigation into the circumstances of the incident.