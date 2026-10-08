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Egyptian woman arrested after biting lawyer’s ear in street fight

Dispute over taxi boarding in Menoufia escalates into assault involving lawyer and wife

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Egyptian woman arrested after biting lawyer’s ear in a taxi dispute that turned into street fight in Menoufia Governorate. The incident sparked social media buzz.
Egyptian woman arrested after biting lawyer’s ear in a taxi dispute that turned into street fight in Menoufia Governorate. The incident sparked social media buzz.
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Dubai: Egyptian police arrested a woman after she allegedly bit a lawyer’s ear during a street altercation that began with a dispute over who should board a taxi first in Menoufia Governorate.

A video of the incident in the village of Shmandil, in Quesna district, circulated widely on social media, showing the woman confronting lawyer Mohamed Ezzat and his wife. The footage sparked widespread public attention.

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Investigations found that the dispute initially broke out between the woman and Ezzat’s wife over priority in boarding a taxi before escalating into a physical confrontation.

Ezzat said his wife called him to help resolve the dispute. He went to the scene and attempted to persuade the woman to end the confrontation, warning that he would call police if it continued.

According to his account, the woman then approached him from behind, jumped onto his neck, grabbed his ear and attempted to bite it, causing an injury. Ezzat filed a police report following the incident.

Police later identified those involved and arrested the woman before referring her to the Public Prosecution.

Prosecutors in Quesna ordered her release on bail of 5,000 Egyptian pounds pending further investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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