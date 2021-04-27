Dubai: An Egyptian man has killed his wife by slitting her throat with a kitchen knife while fasting during Ramadan after he allegedly imagined that she was cheating on him with a group of men, local media reported.
The man has also killed his 8-year-old child thinking that the little boy was not his biological son.
The crime which took place in a village in Dakahlia Governorate was reported to local police by some villagers, who found the two victims lying in a pool of blood.
Police patrols rushed to the scene and arrested the husband, who confessed to committing the crime after imagining that his wife was cheating on him and that the boy was not his. The bodies of the two victims were taken to a nearby hospital for autopsy and he will be referred to public prosecution for further legal actions.