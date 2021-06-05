Cairo: A man fatally stabbed his brother during a quarrel over a packet of cigarettes near Cairo, local media reported.
The suspect flew into a rage after his brother had sent his six-year-old son to buy cigarettes for him. A heated argument erupted between the two brothers in their family house in Giza, south of Cairo, media reported. During the altercation, the child’s father wielded a kitchen knife and fatally attacked his brother. He died on the spot.
Police arrested the suspect and seized the knife used in the crime. Preliminary investigations showed that the accused is psychologically ill. Local prosecutors ordered him remanded pending further interrogation.