Cairo: An Egyptian man has appeared in a video which has gone viral that shows him setting himself on fire in Cairo’s central Tahrir Square, alleging injustice.
The man, identified as Mohammed Hosni, is seen in the video claiming he was sacked from his job after having allegedly exposed corruption. He douses himself with kerosene and set himself ablaze before security guards and pedestrians in the plaza rush to rescue him. He was taken to hospital.
State media accused the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood and its mouthpieces, including Qatari television Al Jazeera, of exploiting and hyping up the incident to portray it an anti-government protest.
Mentally unstable
His family said that Hosni, an ex-bank worker in Egypt, is mentally unstable. Hosni worked abroad for five years after he was sacked from the bank, but has recently returned to Egypt and has since suffered from “psychological trouble,” his wife Shaima said.
“He always assaulted me and evicted me and our children from house,” she added.
Hosni is now in hospital under security protection until he recovers, Egyptian online newspaper Sada Al Balad reported.
There was no official comment on the incident.