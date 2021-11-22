Dubai: An Egyptian man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother after he saw a video of her having illicit relationship with her lover, local media reported.
According to media reports, the man planned to kill his mum with the help of his friends after a video of his mother having sex with her lover went viral in Asyut.
The video is believed to be taken by a stranger without their knowledge and has spread online. As soon as the son learnt about his mother’s relationship with the man, he spoke to her and she admitted it, claiming that she is married to the man but she could not prove it.
He served her a drink laced with poison and waited next to her until she died.