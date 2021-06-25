Cairo: An Egyptian man was arrested for killing his lover and keeping her body inside a refrigerator, local media reported.
Police in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia arrested the 30-year-old suspect, who admitted to the murder. The victim was in her 20s.
He was quoted as telling investigators that an altercation had erupted between him and the woman, during which he beat her to death.
In an attempt up to cover up the crime, the man, a fish trader, shrouded her body and kept it inside a refrigerator for fish preservation on the ground floor of his house until he could get a chance to bury her stealthily, media reports said.
Investigations also revealed that the suspect had an affair with the woman who used to escape from her family and live in with him.