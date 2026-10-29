Reptiles found hidden in a blue container aboard train travelling from Aswan to Alexandria
Dubai: Egyptian authorities have seized 30 baby crocodiles from a passenger travelling on a train from Aswan to Alexandria, uncovering an apparent attempt to smuggle wildlife, the Ministry of Local Development and Environment said.
The crocodiles, measuring between 20 and 25 centimetres in length, were discovered inside a large blue plastic container concealed in an insulated bag at Assiut railway station.
The bag was in the possession of an air-conditioning technician travelling aboard the train, the ministry said.
The Wadi Al Assiuti Nature Reserve Administration was notified of the discovery and coordinated with the relevant authorities to initiate legal proceedings and document the seizure.
Dr. Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development and Environment, ordered the formation of a specialised committee from the Nature Reserves Sector to oversee the case, take custody of the crocodiles and ensure they received appropriate care in accordance with environmental regulations.
Sherif Abdel Rahim, CEO of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency, said the reptiles had been transferred to Wadi Al Assiuti Nature Reserve, where they were being kept under supervision and provided with food and care.
The crocodiles are expected to be returned to their natural habitat in Lake Nasser in Aswan governorate once legal procedures are completed and approval is obtained from the relevant public prosecution authority.