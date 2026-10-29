GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Egyptian authorities seize 30 baby crocodiles from train passenger

Reptiles found hidden in a blue container aboard train travelling from Aswan to Alexandria

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The crocodiles, measuring between 20 and 25 centimetres in length, were discovered inside a large blue plastic container concealed in an insulated bag at Assiut railway station.
The crocodiles, measuring between 20 and 25 centimetres in length, were discovered inside a large blue plastic container concealed in an insulated bag at Assiut railway station.
X/

Dubai: Egyptian authorities have seized 30 baby crocodiles from a passenger travelling on a train from Aswan to Alexandria, uncovering an apparent attempt to smuggle wildlife, the Ministry of Local Development and Environment said.

The crocodiles, measuring between 20 and 25 centimetres in length, were discovered inside a large blue plastic container concealed in an insulated bag at Assiut railway station.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The bag was in the possession of an air-conditioning technician travelling aboard the train, the ministry said.

The Wadi Al Assiuti Nature Reserve Administration was notified of the discovery and coordinated with the relevant authorities to initiate legal proceedings and document the seizure.

Dr. Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development and Environment, ordered the formation of a specialised committee from the Nature Reserves Sector to oversee the case, take custody of the crocodiles and ensure they received appropriate care in accordance with environmental regulations.

Sherif Abdel Rahim, CEO of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency, said the reptiles had been transferred to Wadi Al Assiuti Nature Reserve, where they were being kept under supervision and provided with food and care.

The crocodiles are expected to be returned to their natural habitat in Lake Nasser in Aswan governorate once legal procedures are completed and approval is obtained from the relevant public prosecution authority.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Egypt

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

CCTV footage shows a man snatching a bag reportedly containing Rs2 million from a Jaipur businessman as he eats a kachori beside his scooter.

Rs20 kachori costs Jaipur man Rs2 million

1m read
Babi Mild brings “The Power of Gentle Touch” to UAE

Babi Mild brings “The Power of Gentle Touch” to UAE

2m read
At least 13 people were killed and over 30 injured on Tuesday when a passenger bus collided with a heavy goods vehicle on Egypt's Cairo–Assiut Western Desert Road.

Egypt bus-truck crash kills 13, injures dozens

2m read
Jeffrey Archer died "suddenly and peacefully at his home between writing sessions" on Monday (Oct. 5, 2026), according to his publisher HarperCollins.

Best-selling British author Jeffrey Archer dies at 86

3m read