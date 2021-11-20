As soon as the attacker was arrested, he was referred to the public prosecution that heard his testimony and released him on bail estimated at EGP3000, the teacher’s lawyer said. Photo for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: An Egyptian father was arrested for reportedly storming into his son’s class, beating his teacher, tying him up and asking his son to hit the teacher with his shoes in front of students, local media reported.

The shocking incident took place in Dakahlia Governorate at the Counselor Mahmoud Barham School for Basic Education.

Immediately after the attack was reported to the school principal, the school management closed the main gate to prevent the attacker from leaving the school before the police arrived.

Acting on the report made by the school principal, Dakahlia police moved to the scene, arrested the father and referred him to the public prosecution.

On the day of the incident, according to the assaulted teacher, who was volunteering at the school, a student was heard swearing at his classmate in the first period so the teacher reprimanded him over his bad words but instead of apologising, the student told his teacher “I am not afraid of you”.

“At this point, I called the supervisor to take the student out and call his father to attend to school to tell him about his son’s behaviour. However, while I was in the second period, I was shocked to see the student’s father storming into my class, swearing at me, asking his son to also swear at me and hitting me with his shoes.

"I was also surprised to see the father taking off his shoes to throw them at me. I held his hand, yet he managed to tie me up and asked his son to slap me in the face with his shoes - and he did. The father also slapped me in the face in front of students. A while later, other teachers came around and prevented the man from leaving before police finally came and arrested him,” the teacher said.

As soon as the attacker was arrested, he was referred to the public prosecution that heard his testimony and released him on bail estimated at EGP3000, the teacher’s lawyer said.