Cairo: Around 100 people, attending a wedding party in an Egyptian Delta village, were hospitalised after displaying symptoms of suspected food poisoning, local media reported Friday.
The 100 were transferred to hospital in the province of Beheira after suffering intestinal disorders blamed on an allegedly tainted kofta meal served to them at the ceremony, private newspaper Al Watan said.
Later, all the patients except for five were discharged after receiving treatment and are in stable health condition, director of state Public Al Mahmudia Hospital in Beheira said.
Local authorities were notified of the incident and prosecutors opened an investigation.
Guests are usually treated to cooked meals and desserts at wedding parties in Egypt.