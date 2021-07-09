Cairo: A thief, who made off with an expensive smartphone he seized from a young Egyptian, just made a little mistake: He did not think about the person on the other end.
The victim was having a video call outdoors with his mother when the motorcycle-riding thief snatched the gadget and sped off in an open area in the city of Giza, south of Cairo, local media reported.
While the victim was taken aback, his mother kept a cool head. She managed to take a photo of the thief and provided it to the police, who soon identified the offender and arrested him.
Local prosecutors ordered him be kept in custody pending further interrogations on charges of forced theft.
Owning the latest brands of cellphones is a craze in Egypt, a country of more than 100 million people.