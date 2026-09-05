Nine defendants received life terms and seven were acquitted in the 28-person trial
Dubai: A Cairo Criminal Court on Saturday sentenced famous TV producer and presenter Sarah Khalifa and 11 other defendants to death by hanging in a high-profile case involving an organised network accused of manufacturing and trafficking drugs.
The court also sentenced nine defendants to life imprisonment and acquitted seven others, bringing the total number of defendants in the case to 28. Egyptian media have referred to the proceedings as the “major drugs case”.
The defendants were accused of forming an organised criminal group that brought materials used to manufacture narcotics into Egypt for the purpose of producing and selling drugs. The case also included charges of possessing firearms and ammunition without licences.
The court had previously referred the cases of Khalifa and the other defendants facing capital punishment to Egypt’s Grand Mufti for a religious opinion, a required step before a criminal court can formally issue a death sentence.
According to the referral order, investigators said the network was led by several defendants, including two men described as fugitives, and that other members were recruited to carry out different stages of the operation.
Prosecutors said some defendants were responsible for obtaining raw materials from abroad, while others handled manufacturing and distribution.
Investigations alleged that Khalifa provided funds for the operation and travelled abroad to meet two of the alleged leaders and help coordinate their activities with other members of the group.
Authorities said more than 750 kilograms of synthetic drugs and materials used in their manufacture were seized during the investigation, along with equipment allegedly used in production.
The verdicts issued on Saturday divided the 28 defendants between death sentences, life imprisonment and acquittals.