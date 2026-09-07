The case took a new turn in December 2025. A federal grand jury in Columbia, South Carolina, indicted John-Paul Miller on two counts: cyberstalking and making false statements to federal investigators. Prosecutors allege that from November 2022 until Mica's death, he sent a stream of unwanted and harassing communications, posted an explicit photo of her online without consent, arranged for a tracking device to be placed on her car, and — in one instance — contacted her more than 50 times in a single day. The indictment also accuses him of interfering with her finances and daily life, damaging her tires, and lying to investigators about it — he'd allegedly bought a tire-deflation device online while denying involvement.