Eclipse begins before dawn on Friday, with maximum visibility in Cairo at sunrise
Dubai: Egypt will witness a partial lunar eclipse early on Friday, with the Earth’s shadow covering about 93 per cent of the Moon at the phenomenon’s peak, Egyptian authorities said.
The eclipse, which coincides with the full Moon of the Islamic month of Rabi Al Awwal, will last about five hours across all its phases, according to the Egyptian cabinet’s media centre and the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics.
The penumbral phase will begin at 4:24am, although it will not be visible to the naked eye. The partial eclipse will start at 5:34am. Maximum visibility in Cairo will be at around 6:29am, coinciding with sunrise in the Egyptian capital.
The partial phase will end at 8:52am, while the entire eclipse will conclude at 10:02am. The institute said all phases would last about five hours and 38 minutes, with the partial eclipse lasting around three hours and 18 minutes.
The phenomenon will also be visible from areas of North and South America and parts of Europe and Africa where the Moon is above the horizon.
Authorities said viewing a lunar eclipse with the naked eye poses no danger, unlike a solar eclipse, which requires special eye protection.