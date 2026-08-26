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Egypt to witness five-hour partial lunar eclipse covering 93% of Moon

Eclipse begins before dawn on Friday, with maximum visibility in Cairo at sunrise

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The eclipse, which coincides with the full Moon of the Islamic month of Rabi Al Awwal, will last about five hours across all its phases, according to the Egyptian cabinet’s media centre and the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics.
The eclipse, which coincides with the full Moon of the Islamic month of Rabi Al Awwal, will last about five hours across all its phases, according to the Egyptian cabinet’s media centre and the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics.
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Dubai: Egypt will witness a partial lunar eclipse early on Friday, with the Earth’s shadow covering about 93 per cent of the Moon at the phenomenon’s peak, Egyptian authorities said.

The eclipse, which coincides with the full Moon of the Islamic month of Rabi Al Awwal, will last about five hours across all its phases, according to the Egyptian cabinet’s media centre and the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics.

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The penumbral phase will begin at 4:24am, although it will not be visible to the naked eye. The partial eclipse will start at 5:34am. Maximum visibility in Cairo will be at around 6:29am, coinciding with sunrise in the Egyptian capital.

The partial phase will end at 8:52am, while the entire eclipse will conclude at 10:02am. The institute said all phases would last about five hours and 38 minutes, with the partial eclipse lasting around three hours and 18 minutes.

The phenomenon will also be visible from areas of North and South America and parts of Europe and Africa where the Moon is above the horizon.

Authorities said viewing a lunar eclipse with the naked eye poses no danger, unlike a solar eclipse, which requires special eye protection.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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