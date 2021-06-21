Dubai: An Assistant Professor in an Egyptian university has been suspended for three months after reportedly slapping a student in the face and taking off her niqab in front of other students, local media reported.
The Beni Suef University has confirmed it has taken a decision to suspend Dr. Hussein Youssef, Assistant Professor, Department of History, for three months pending the completion of investigations, following the incident although it is not yet clear why he did it.
The incident provoked outrage and angry reactions, with the student’s colleagues and social media users calling on the university to take strict action against the man.
Dr. Ramadan Amer, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, has put forward a memorandum addressed to the President of the University about the incident, saying that he had received a complaint from a second-year student named Dalia Rabie in the Department of Philosophy, alleging she was slapped in the face and had her niqab taken off by Youssef, after handing him her answer sheet. Accordingly, the student was summoned to hear her statement.