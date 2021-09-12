The incident triggered nationwide outrage in Egypt, where social media users asked authorities to punish Khairy for insulting and humiliating Salem. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Egypt’s Public Prosecution is investigating a doctor after a video, which showed him asking a nurse to kneel for his dog, went viral on social media two days ago, local media reported.

Security authorities are currently examining the video to verify its content and validity. The 4-minute video shows orthopaedic doctor Amr Khairy asking male nurse Adel Salem to seek an apology from his dog in front of two security guards at El Nozha International Hospital in Cairo.

The doctor also asked the nurse to kneel to his dog. The nurse, Salem, however, refused to kneel. The abusive video also shows Salem being made to jump a rope as punishment by the doctor who accused Salem of insulting his dog.

The incident triggered nationwide outrage in Egypt, where social media users asked authorities to punish Khairy for insulting and humiliating Salem. Over the past two days, Salem was interviewed by several state and private TV channels. He said: “The video caused psychological trauma for me and my family in the area where I live. Of course, I will no longer be able to face people and my family.”

Upon investigation, Salem said: “The doctor insulted and humiliated me by asking me to kneel to the dog more than once. Of course, I refused, as I only kneel to God.”

The video clip was taken six months ago, Salem said, denying the doctor’s statements in which he said the incident happened three years ago.

Salem appeared in a TV interview crying and asking people to delete the video because it contained a huge insult to him and his family.