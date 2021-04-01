Dubai: A 25-year-old Egyptian man killed his mother by stabbing her 17 times, local media reported.
The man is believed to be mentally ill and was under a fit of anger when he attacked. The heinous crime took place in Qalyubia Governorate, north of Cairo in the Nile Delta region.
According to Al Masry Al Youm daily newspaper, he was immediately arrested soon after the crime was reported to the police and it turned out that he is suffering from mental disorders.
This is not the first time a man kills his mother in Egypt. A spate of similar crime took place last year where an Egyptian man last July killed his mother, wife and three daughters, to marry another woman.
Similar attacks
In investigations, the suspect, a farmworker, said he had murdered his family after having an affair with a married woman who told him she wants to divorce her husband to marry him. He told investigators that he had made up his mind to get rid of his family.
The crime, which took place in Egypt’s southern province of Assiut, came to attention of authorities after the fourth daughter survived her father’s attempt to kill her during his murder spree.