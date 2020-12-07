Dubai: A video of a young man insulting a woman, allegedly his ex-fiancée, through a loudspeaker in a busy street has gone viral on social media.
The young man from Kafr El Sheikh governorate in Egypt is seen in the video clip standing in front of an apartment building with some of his friends and using a loudspeaker to hurl insults at a woman called Samah because she was getting married to another man.
A statement by the Egyptian interior ministry early this week said that the young man had been arrested. He was quoted by the statement as saying that Samah was not a real person.
Legal measures
He added that he filmed the video as a publicity stunt to further his ambition to become an actor.
Another man who is seen in the video and appeared to be Samah’s father backed up the young man’s claims, saying that the clip was indeed a hoax.
The ministry said that legal measures have been taken.