Cairo: An Egyptian court has convicted a man on fatally stabbing a dentist and sentenced to him to death, legal sources said.
The convicted man, identified only by his first name Walid, was accused of killing the 70-year-old dentist inside his house in the Cairo area of Road Al Farag and stealing money from the place last year, they added. He was charged with premeditated murder and theft.
In investigations, the killer admitted to have sneaked into the victim’s apartment and attacked him with a knife out of revenge allegedly for having verbally harassed his wife, who used to work as his domestic helper.
Evidence retrieved from surveillance cameras in the place showed the defendant, wearing a face mask, while entering the victim’s apartment in an attempt to his facial features. After killing him, he made off with an unspecified sum of money before he was arrested.
The death ruling can be appealed.