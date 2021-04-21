Cairo: Egyptian police have arrested a man for electrocuting his little son to death, claiming he wanted to discipline him, local media reported.
Neighbours in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia accused the father of having tortured the 10-year-old boy over three straight days. They transferred the child suffering serious injuries to a local hospital where he passed away upon arrival.
The hospital notified the police of the incident after signs of torture were spotted on the boy’s body. The suspect fled after learning about his son’s death.
Police later arrested the man, who was found to be a drug addict with a criminal record. The suspect, identified by his first name as Sayed, has separated from the son’s mother who suffered abuses at his hands, some neighbours claimed.
He admitted in investigations of physically abusing his son, saying that he did not intend to kill him and that he beat him up in an attempt to discipline him. The father, whose age was not revealed, is being kept in police custody pending further interrogation.