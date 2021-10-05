Intention was to blackmail her into giving up her inheritance

Abu Dhabi: An Egyptian woman, who was kidnapped, chained and subjected to an attempted rape by her brother and a friend of his to force her to give up inheritance, was rescued by passersby in Mansoura, about 120km northeast of Cairo, local media reported.

Social media users circulated a footage showing the woman, with her mouth taped shut, desperately seeking help from inside a car at a farm track in ‘Victorious City’, named after the Egyptian victory at the El Mansoura Battle over Louis IX of France during the Seventh Crusade.

The victim, Esraa Al Saeed, told Egyptian media her younger brother kidnapped her, with the help of his friend, to rape her and film the crime to blackmail and force her to give up her claim to inheritance.

She said she and her brother had agreed to get a power of attorney agreement made for him by the real estate registry to manage their assets.

“While my brother and his friend were driving me to the government office, they suddenly stopped the car in a remote area, opened the back door of the car, handcuffed and gagged me, my brother demanded I sign a waiver of rights to inheritance,” the shocked woman said.

But she refused, tried to scream and threw herself off the car.

Esraa added, “I ran for a while, but they chased me, knocked me down and carried me back into the car before they began to take off my clothes to rape me and photograph the crime for blackmailing. People started gathering to rescue me, and they helped me call the police.”

Esraa said her brother, who is younger to her, repeatedly beat her, and she was the one who raised him after their parents died.

After the death of their parents, they decided to divide the inheritance after her brother reached the legal age. But, problems emerged when he allegedly tried to sell a plot of land without the knowledge of his sister.

Esraa added, “Never in my wildest dreams could I have thought it would be my younger brother who did that to me.”