Dubai: An Egyptian doctor has been arrested for performing female genital mutilation (FGM) operations in Beni Suef, Upper Egypt, local media reported.
A child rescue official in the governorate of Shaimaa Karam received information from women that a doctor had been performing FGM operations on children.
After taking up the issue with governor of Beni Suef Mohammed Ghoneim, he reported the incident to health and police officials. The Al Fashn police arrested the doctor. The mother has also been arrested but was later released on a bail of 5,000 Egyptian pounds. The Public Prosecution requested police investigation into the incident.
A committee that investigated the case, found that the suspect performed FGM operations in his private clinic, and at the time of the raid, the doctor was performing an FGM procedure on a 12-year-old girl. The operation room was poorly equipped with no infection control procedures.
An ambulance was called to take the girl to Al Fashn Central Hospital to check on her and prepare a report on her health condition. The Ministry of Health’s undersecretary in Beni Suef ordered the clinic to be shut down.