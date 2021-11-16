Dubai: A college of dentistry has been closed by court order for training its dental students on buffalo teeth instead of providing specialised labs and necessary equipment, such as models of human teeth, local media reported
About 320 Egyptian dental students filed a case against their university claiming that the college did not have proper labs or equipment for practical training and instead they were trained on “buffalo teeth”.
The Egyptian Supreme Administrative Court ordered the closure of the dentistry college at Damanhour University and ordering the Supreme Council of Universities to retrain the dental students in other Egyptian universities.
Students will be sent to dentistry colleges at the universities of Alexandria, Tanta, Kafr El Sheikh and Mansoura. Each student will join the closest university to his or her residence.
They will be given intensive courses, both theoretical and practical, to make up for what they missed from the academic curricula.