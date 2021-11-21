Cairo: An Egyptian woman took her life by jumping from a ninth-floor apartment in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria after catching COVID-19, her family said.
The woman, an engineer, had gone into depression and become nervous after going into domestic quarantine after she had caught the virus. This prompted her to commit suicide, her family told investigators, according to Egyptian newspaper Al Shorouk.
She died due to bleeding and multiple bodily fractures, the report said.
Prosecutors allowed the internment of the woman’s body and are conducting investigations to rule out any criminal activity in her death.
In recent months, Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with more than 100 million people, has quickened mass vaccinations against COVID-19.
Starting from mid-November, unvaccinated government employees are denied access to the workplace.
The government has also said that only vaccinated members of the public will be given access to government agencies as of December 1.
Health authorities Saturday night reported 902 new virus cases and 61 more deaths.
The latest tally brings the total to 349,513 infection cases and 19,872 related fatalities in the country.