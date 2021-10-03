Dubai: An Egyptian bride was stabbed to death by her husband-to-be two days before their wedding in Qalyubia Governorate, north of Cairo, local media reported.
The victim’s body was found in an empty area by her family who searched for her after she left her home, as she was late for her henna party. Traditionally, Egyptian women have a henna party for the bride and her female cousins and friends which is held a day or two before the wedding ceremony.
The victim was found alive with several stab wounds on her body. She was lying in a pool of blood. The victim was taken to Qalyubia Hospital but was pronounced dead a while later.
Investigations revealed that the young woman was dragged by her fiancé who met her in an empty area where he stabbed her and took her mobile phone before leaving the scene.
The suspect confessed to the crime and told interrogators that he loved another woman, and his family forced him to marry the victim. The perpetrator was referred to public prosecution and remanded in police custody pending further investigation and trial.