Dubai: An Egyptian bride died of a heart attack in the arms of her groom half hour after her wedding party in the village of Reda, in southern country, local media reported.
The young bride, Nadia Taha Madhi, who called her father 25 minutes after her wedding party, collapsed in the arms of her husband and dropped dead while she was still wearing her wedding dress.
The grieving father could not believe it when he was told his daughter who he just left had died. He said: “My daughter was overjoyed during her wedding party where she danced with her sisters and received her guests joyfully.
“I headed directly to my home after the wedding to take rest after a long day. She called me once I arrived home; 30 minutes later, I received the shocking news about her sudden death,” he added.
The bereaved father insisted on having his daughter buried in her wedding dress. “I am still in a shock as I cannot understand what happened but all I have is prayers for her. May Allah reunite us with her in paradise and give us the courage and patience to bear the loss."