Abu Dhabi: Egyptian actor Shadi Nabil Khalaf was referred to the criminal court, after he was accused of sexual harassment, assault, and attempted rape of seven women during an acting workshop, local media reported.
Khalaf, 42, son of poet Nabil Suleiman Khalaf, is an actor and acting coach.
Authorities charged the young actor with sexual assault, harassment and attempted rape of the women while they were receiving acting courses in the workshop in which he was coaching.
An intern said on social media Khalaf harassed her during her training.
Like the #MeToo movement, the post prompted others to break their silence and share their experiences on social media. They all accused the drama coach of sexually harassing them during their internship.
Khalaf was born on October 13, 1977. He starred in many movies, including ‘365 Days of Happiness’, ‘It is Chaos’, ‘Call Me Thank You’, and ‘While easy’.