GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

Judiciary says convict Erfan Kiani carried out ‘mission’ during January unrest in Isfahan

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
People walk through the Valiasr Square in Tehran. [Illustrative image]
People walk through the Valiasr Square in Tehran. [Illustrative image]
AFP

Tehran: Iran on Saturday executed a man for carrying out a ‘mission’ on behalf of Israel's spy agency during mass protests in January, the judiciary reported.

It is the latest in a string of executions since war broke out with Israel and the United States.

Erfan Kiani was hanged after his sentence was upheld by the country's Supreme Court, the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

It described Kiani as one of the "main operatives" in a "mission assigned by Mossad" during unrest in the central Iranian province of Isfahan.

The judiciary accused him of "destruction of public and private property, arson, possession and use of Molotov cocktails, carrying a bladed weapon, blocking vehicle routes, attacking officers, and creating fear and panic among citizens".

His execution follows the hanging on Thursday of another man in Iran who was convicted of membership in a banned opposition group.

Iran has in recent weeks ramped up executions during its war with Israel and the United States that began on February 28.

Authorities say January's protests were instigated by Israel, the US and opposition groups, including the banned People's Mujahedin.

Since March 19, Iranian authorities have executed nine men on charges linked to the protests.

Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

People walk past an anti-Israel billboard that reads in Farsi, "Iran on the frontline", covering the facade of a building in central Tehran.

Iran arrests 4 alleged Israeli 'spies': State media

1m read
US president Trump

Trump says Iran has 'no cards' as Vance heads for talks

18m read
Smoke rises from Israeli artillery shelling on the village of Bayada as it is seen from Tyre city, south Lebanon. File photo taken on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

US-Iran truce hangs in balance as war flares in Lebanon

4m read
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

What we know so far about the US-Iran ceasefire deal

3m read