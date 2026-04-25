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Qatar strongly condemns drone attack on Kuwaiti border posts launched from Iraq

Doha warns Kuwait border drone attack from Iraq endangers regional stability

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Qatar strongly condemns drone attack on Kuwaiti border posts launched from Iraq

The State of Qatar has condemned in the strongest terms the targeting of two northern land border posts in the State of Kuwait by drones launched from the Republic of Iraq, describing it as a blatant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and a serious threat to regional security and stability.

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In a statement carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA) on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for Iraq to assume its responsibilities to prevent the recurrence of such attacks.

The Ministry reaffirmed Qatar's full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty and security.

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