Cairo: Four children suffocated to death after they were trapped inside a car parked in a Nile Delta province in northern Egypt, local media reported.
The bodies of the children, aged between three to six years, were found inside the car that was parked outside a house in the village of Al Thabet in the governorate of Sharqia, it added.
Sneaked in
Initial investigations showed that the children, who lived in one house, had sneaked into the car, but failed to leave it. It was reported that the four children were from one family.
Worried about their absence, the family searched for them and later found them dead inside the car, the report added.