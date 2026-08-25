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Egypt: 24 injured on road where 19 two died weeks ago

One driver fled, while other driver was taken to hospital in critical condition

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The latest collision occurred on Al Dawawis road in Qassasin when a pickup truck carrying workers collided with a passenger car, just two weeks after 19 workers were killed on the same road.
The latest collision occurred on Al Dawawis road in Qassasin when a pickup truck carrying workers collided with a passenger car, just two weeks after 19 workers were killed on the same road.
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Dubai: Twenty-four people, mostly daily-wage workers, were injured in a road crash in Egypt’s Ismailia governorate on Tuesday, just two weeks after 19 workers were killed on the same road, local media reported.

The latest collision occurred on Al Dawawis road in Qassasin when a pickup truck carrying workers collided with a passenger car, according to preliminary reports.

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Twenty-two workers and two people travelling in the car were injured, suffering bruises, cuts and fractures. Egypt’s ambulance authority sent 10 ambulances to the scene. Seventeen people were taken to Qassasin Specialist Hospital, while seven received treatment at the scene and declined hospital transfer.

A witness said the pickup driver fled after the collision. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital in critical condition. Authorities have begun investigating the circumstances of the crash.

On August 11, 19 workers were killed and 28 others injured in a collision on the same Al Dawawis road near Al Shabab power station.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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