One driver fled, while other driver was taken to hospital in critical condition
Dubai: Twenty-four people, mostly daily-wage workers, were injured in a road crash in Egypt’s Ismailia governorate on Tuesday, just two weeks after 19 workers were killed on the same road, local media reported.
The latest collision occurred on Al Dawawis road in Qassasin when a pickup truck carrying workers collided with a passenger car, according to preliminary reports.
Twenty-two workers and two people travelling in the car were injured, suffering bruises, cuts and fractures. Egypt’s ambulance authority sent 10 ambulances to the scene. Seventeen people were taken to Qassasin Specialist Hospital, while seven received treatment at the scene and declined hospital transfer.
A witness said the pickup driver fled after the collision. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital in critical condition. Authorities have begun investigating the circumstances of the crash.
On August 11, 19 workers were killed and 28 others injured in a collision on the same Al Dawawis road near Al Shabab power station.