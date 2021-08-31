Dubai: A 22-year-old Egyptian man fell to his death from the roof of his fourth floor apartment while sleeping, local media reported.
The incident took place in the 10th of Ramadan City in Sharqia Governorate.
According to media reports, a man falling from the roof top of a fourth floor apartment and investigation led police to uncover circumstances of his death.
The young man went to sleep on the roof with a group of friends to escape the summer heat. Unfortunately for him, the roof had no parapet wall, and while he was tossing and turning at night, he rolled over and fell to the ground in sleep.