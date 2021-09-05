Cairo: At least 12 people were killed and 34 others injured early Sunday after their bus flipped over near the Egyptian coastal city of Suez, local media said.
The dead included two children and two women.
The accident occurred on a road linking Suez to Cairo. The bus was carrying families returning from a trip to the famed Egyptian resort of Sharm Al Sheikh, according to the media.
There were nearly 60 people aboard the bus, the semi-official newspaper Al Ahram reported, citing a security source.
Initially, medics reported eight deaths in the accident. Later, four more people died of their injuries sustained in the crash. The cause of the accident was not officially given.
However, witnesses claimed the bus was driving at high speed when it crashed into a concrete road barrier, causing the vehicle to turn over, private newspaper Al Watan reported.
Reckless driving is a main reason for road mishaps in Egypt.
In recent years, authorities have toughened penalties against traffic offences and built a network of nationwide roads.