Illustrative image. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tehran: A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Iran on Saturday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake's epicentre was in the Southern Iran region and was 8 kilometers (4.97 miles) below the earth's surface.

UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) also tweeted about the quake saying it is of 6 magnitude.

More to come...