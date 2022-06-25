Tehran: A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Iran on Saturday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake's epicentre was in the Southern Iran region and was 8 kilometers (4.97 miles) below the earth's surface.
The quake's epicentre was 8 kilometers below the earth's surface
Tehran: A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Iran on Saturday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake's epicentre was in the Southern Iran region and was 8 kilometers (4.97 miles) below the earth's surface.