Did Trump extend the Tuesday 8 PM (ET) deadline? What he actually said

White House video underscores Trump’s final warning ahead of 8 PM ET cutoff
US President Donald Trump delivered brief remarks captured in a video addressing a time-sensitive extension amid a "critical period" in the US-Israel war against Iran.
The video was posted late on Monday by the White House itself, and simply reads: “Tomorrow, 8:00 PM Eastern Time.”
In the video, Trump pointed out that after the deadline lapses without a deal between Iran and US negotiators, he vowed "complete demolition" of Iran's infrastructure, particularly bridges and powerplants.
In the same video, Trump said he effectively made it 11 days, instead of the self-imposed deadline of 10 days, saying the timing of fresh bomb attacks on Iran immediately after Easter timing seemed "inappropriate", suggesting he chose to act with restraint.
Here's what President Trump actually said in the 59-second video, as posted from the White House X official handle:
“This is a critical period. They have a period of — well, till tomorrow at 8 o’clock. I gave them an extension they asked for — an extension of seven days, right? I said, ‘Steve (Special Envoy Steve Witkoff), give them 10 days.’ Ten days up actually today, so… I gave them 11, I guess, indirectly. I thought it was inappropriate the day after Easter. I want to be a nice person."
"They have till tomorrow — now we’ll see what happens. I can tell you they’re negotiating, we think, in good faith. We’re going to find out. We’re getting the help of some incredible countries that want this to be ended because it affects them also."
"A lot of people are affected by this. But we’re giving them… we’re given until tomorrow, 8 o’clock Eastern Time. And after that, they're gonna have no bridges. They’re gonna have no power plants. Stone ages, yeah.”
8PM Tuesday Eastern Time is 5PM Pacific time (April 7), and 4AM Gulf Standard Time (GST) or 9AM Tokyo on Wednesday (April 8).
This is a critical period. They have a period of — well, till tomorrow at 8 o’clock. I gave them an extension they asked for — an extension of seven days, right? I said, ‘Steve (Special Envoy Steve Witkoff), give them 10 days.’ Ten days up actually today, so… I gave them 11, I guess, indirectly. I thought it was inappropriate the day after Easter. I want to be a nice person.US President Donald Trump
Meanwhile, the United Nations has renewed its call for all parties to the conflict in the Middle East to comply with international law regarding the conduct of hostilities, emphasising that civilian infrastructure must not be targeted.
UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric urged all parties to adhere to their obligations concerning the conduct of military operations.
Dujarric stated that Secretary-General António Guterres reminds all actors that civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, must be protected from attack.
He noted that even if specific infrastructure could be considered a military objective, international humanitarian law prohibits attacks if they result in excessive incidental civilian harm.