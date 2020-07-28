Kuwait City: The Director General of Kuwait Municipality, Ahmed Al-Manfuhi, announced that shopping malls will remain open until 8:00pm as the country moves into phase 3 of the coronavirus recovery plan today.
As Kuwait moves into phase 3 of a 5 stage plan to return to normalcy, the cabinet of ministers have agreed to reduce the curfew, reopen hotels and resorts, resume taxi services and increase the percentage of employees that are able to return to work.
The curfew has been shortened from nine to six hours (9:00pm to 3:00am).
Hotels and resorts are also reopening as part of phase 3, but are limited to operating at a 30 per cent capacity. Although they are scheduled to reopen, swimming pools, health clubs and buffets will remain closed.
As for taxis, they are able to resume service but are required to transport only one passenger at a time.
With the country moving into phase 3, the number of employees that are present in the office has been increased to 50 per cent. Government and private sector employees returned to work a few weeks ago, during phase 2, but only made up 30 per cent of the company/governmental agency.