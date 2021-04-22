Cairo: Jordan has said it will relax a complete curfew imposed on Fridays to allow for people to perform the congregation Friday prayer in mosques.
Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh issued a circular whereby citizens are allowed one hour to perform the Friday prayer in accordance with the medical protocol prescribed by the Health Ministry.
Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Sanctities Mohammed Al Khalayleh said Thursday that the curfew will be lifted for one hour at noon from 12.20 until 1.20 to allow worshippers to walk to mosques for the Friday prayer.
The official urged worshippers to observe precautionary measures including physical distancing, using personal prayer rugs and wearing face masks.
Full curfew
Jordan has recently seen a spike in coronavirus infections, prompting authorities to extend a nighttime curfew until mid-May. A full curfew is enforced on Fridays.
The country so far has confirmed a tally of 695,390 virus cases and 8,429 fatalities amid efforts to speed up vaccinations against the ailment.
Jordan initiated mass vaccinations against COVID-19 on January 13. Around 1.3 million people have since registered to get the jabs. Of them, some 620,000 people have received the first dose and 124,000 others two doses, according to local media.
Jordan aims to have administered up to 3 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 by June 1 to secure community immunity and ensure a safe summer in the country.