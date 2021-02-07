Cairo: Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi has said that the priority category of current vaccinations in the country against COVID-19 is estimated at around 35 million people.
They include health workers, the elderly and people with chronic diseases, he added.
“The campaign now focuses on medical workers. The percentage of response among the targeted categories is 45 to 50 per cent. Some people do not like to get the vaccine,” Al Sissi said in an interview Saturday night with the private television MBC Masr.
He added that financial allocations for vaccine supplies are already available. “The money is available and there is no problem,” the Egyptian leader added.
Under control
The government is committed to providing the inoculation for the remainder of Egyptians and bring the virus under control, he said.
Last month, Egypt launched vaccinations against COVID-19, beginning with health workers.
The country of over 100 million people so far has registered a tally of 169,106 coronavirus cases and 9,604 related fatalities.
Egyptian authorities have reimposed strict anti-virus measures including the mandatory wearing of protective face masks on transport means, in banks, government agencies and malls.
The government has also curtailed numbers of employees at workplaces as part of the precautions.