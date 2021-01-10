Cairo: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune Sunday left for Germany to resume medical treatment, less than a month after he returned home, Algerian media said.
On December 29, Tebboune returned to Algeria after a two-month absence in Germany where he had been treated for COVID-19.
The 75-year-old president will be treated for a foot problem related to the coronavirus infection.
Tebboune said his return was scheduled in advance, hoping it will be a short trip.
“I’ll keep a daily follow-up with officials,” he said in pre-departure remarks, according to Algerian TV Ennahar.
Tebboune had previously travelled to Germany last October after he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tebboune was elected as president in late 2019 after months of street unrest in the North African country.