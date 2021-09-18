Despite health problems, he insisted on running for 4th term in elections in April 2014

FILE - In this May 4, 2017, file photo, Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika prepares to vote in Algiers. Former Algerian President Bouteflika, who fought for independence from France in the 1950s and 1960s and was ousted amid pro-democracy protests in 2019 after 20 years in power, has died at age 84, state television announced Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Sidali Djarboub, File) Image Credit: AP

Algiers: Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who joined his country’s fight against French colonial rule in the 1950s, rose to foreign minister at 26, went into exile over corruption charges and then returned to help lead the nation out of civil war, has died, state television reported Friday. He was 84.

Bouteflika, who was forced out of the presidency in 2019, led Algeria for 20 years, longer than any of his predecessors.

Stroke

After having a stroke in early 2013, he spent 2 1/2 months in a French military hospital and many more months recuperating.

After the stroke, Bouteflika was rarely seen in public or on television, leaving the impression with many that the country was being governed by his inner circle, which was suspected in numerous corruption scandals.

Despite his health problems, he insisted on running for a fourth term in elections in April 2014, a decision that divided the ruling elite, the military and the country’s intelligence apparatus. Algeria’s main opposition parties refused to take part in the election, and when he was returned to power with an unlikely 81 per cent of the vote, they refused to recognise the result.

Bouteflika nevertheless remained in power, ruling by written directive and occasionally receiving foreign dignitaries.

Protests broke out in late February 2019, when it was announced Bouteflika would run for a fifth term in elections scheduled for April 18. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators processed peacefully in central Algiers on March 1, chanting, “Bye, Bye, Bouteflika” and “No fifth term!” amid news reports that he had left the country for medical tests in Geneva.

By April of that year, the popular unrest forced his resignation.

He was born to Algerian parents March 2, 1937, in Oujda, in Morocco, then a French protectorate, where he grew up and went to school. (His Moroccan beginnings usually went unmentioned in his official Algerian biography.)

In this file photo taken on July 10, 1973 Algerian minister of Foreign affairs Abdelaziz Bouteflika answers journalist's questions as he leaves the Elysee Palace after a meeting with French President Georges Pompidou. Image Credit: AFP

At age 20 he joined the National Liberation Army in its insurgency against Algeria’s French colonial administration and served in the so-called Borders Army, which operated from Moroccan territory. He became a close assistant to revolutionary leader Houari Boumediene.

After Algeria won independence in 1962, Bouteflika was appointed minister of youth and sports in the government of Ahmed Ben Bella, Algeria’s first elected president. He headed Algerian delegations to negotiations with the French in 1963 and was appointed foreign minister that year.

In 1965, he was an important actor in a bloodless coup led by Boumediene that overthrew Ben Bella. Bouteflika remained in charge of the Foreign Ministry until Boumediene’s death in December 1978. He was a talented and dashing foreign minister, who led a policy of anti-colonialism and noninterference and brought Algeria to prominence as a leader of the nonaligned movement and a founding member of the African Union.

For a while Bouteflika was mentioned as a potential successor to Boumediene, until he was arrested on charges of misappropriating millions of dollars from the foreign ministry’s budget over years and was tried by the Court of Auditors. He decided - or was forced - to go into exile abroad for six years.

Backstage figure

eturning to Algeria in 1987, he rejoined the Central Committee of the National Liberation Front, the political arm of the independence movement. But he remained a backstage figure through most of the 1990s, when military and intelligence figures dominated the government amid Algeria’s war with Islamist insurgents.

The uprising began when the government aborted elections to avert a landslide victory by the Islamist party, the Islamic Salvation Front, also known by its French abbreviation, FIS.

Bouteflika made his way back to the forefront as the civil war was coming to an end. Running for president in 1999, he found himself the only candidate left standing after six rivals pulled out in protest, saying conditions in which the election took place were unfair.

As president he promoted the concept of “national reconciliation,” imposing a de facto amnesty on all antagonists of the war, whether Islamists or members of the military. Both sides had been accused by human rights organisations of committing atrocities during the war, which left an estimated 200,000 Algerians dead.

Bouteflika won three more elections after that, the last one in April 2014, after the constitution was amended to allow him to run without term limits. His supporters credited him with restoring peace and security to the country after a decade of ruinous war and suggested that he was the only person capable of uniting the country in its aftermath.

Opponents blamed him for economic stagnation and increasing corruption and cronyism as his rule lengthened, and by the end they criticised as selfish his refusal to cede power when his health was ailing.