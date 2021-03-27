Cairo: A summit of Egyptian, Jordanian and Iraqi leaders, which was scheduled for Saturday in Baghdad, has been postponed in solidarity with Egypt following a deadly train crash, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi.
Two trains collided in Sohag, south of Cairo, on Friday, killing 32 people and injuring 165 others, according to the Egyptian Health Ministry.
Al Kadhimi offered condolences to Egypt and said his summit with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi and King Abdullah II of Jordan has postponed to a later today.
New date
“In solidarity with the tragedy of our brethren, we declare the postponement of the trilateral summit in Baghdad to be held very soon,” the Iraqi premier added in a statement.
He said that the foreign ministers of the three countries will meet next week to set a new date for the summit.
In recent years, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq have boosted their links with their leaders frequently meeting for coordination.