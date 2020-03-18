Across the country, more than 1,000 people have been hospitalized

More than a hundred Iranians have died from alcohol poisoning in recent weeks in the mistaken belief that industrial-grade ethanol and methanol will help ward off the coronavirus ravaging the country, according to local media reports.

In Fars province alone, 61 people died, five times more than the number killed by the virus in that area, the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency reported. Across the country, more than 1,000 people have been hospitalized, the semi-official reformist paper Etemad reported.